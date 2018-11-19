Michelle Obama Challenges Crowd in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - First lady Michelle Obama tells cheering supporters in Kansas City that it's time to decide what kind of country they want to live in.

During a fundraising luncheon Monday at the American Jazz Museum, she spoke to a predominantly female crowd of about 300 people. Guest paid $200 and up for tickets.

Obama extended her thoughts and prayers to the victims of recent storms before delivering a strong endorsement of her husband's presidency. She said Barack Obama has worked to dig the country out of the problems it was facing when he took office. But Michelle Obama noted that the nation has a long way to go.

From Kansas City, she was flying to St. Louis to attend a reception at the Peabody Opera House.