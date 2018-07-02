Michelle Obama Schedules Springfield Event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - First Lady Michelle Obama is scheduled to be in Missouri later this week to promote her campaign against childhood obesity.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Obama will be in Springfield on Thursday afternoon as part of a national tour for the third anniversary of her Let's Move! campaign. The program is the first lady's initiative to improve the health of children and solve the problem of childhood obesity.

The tour also includes stops in New York and Chicago.

Obama will appear at a Walmart in Springfield, but the exact store location has not been disclosed.