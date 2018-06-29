Michigan automaker to add 900 jobs at Missouri plant

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Officials said Ford Motor Co. will create an additional 900 jobs in Missouri to build the next-generation F-150 pickup.

Gov. Jay Nixon said Ford's decision to add jobs at the Kansas City Assembly Plant shows the growth of the state's automotive manufacturing industry.

He will visit on Wednesday afternoon the Magna Seating of America, an Excelsior Springs supplier of seating components to the company's Missouri plant. The governor's office said Nixon will discuss the continued expansion of the state's auto sector in Kansas City and across Missouri.

The Michigan-based company will have more than 7,000 workers in Kansas City with the new positions.