Mid-Missouri activists join fight against crude oil pipeline

2 years 1 week 1 day ago Wednesday, August 24 2016 Aug 24, 2016 Wednesday, August 24, 2016 1:15:00 PM CDT August 24, 2016 in News
By: Landon Burke, KOMU 8 Anchor
loading

COLUMBIA - In the wake of national protests over the construction of a new crude oil pipeline, activists in mid-Missouri are rallying against the project.

If constructed, the Dakota Access Pipeline would transport crude oil approximately 1,172 miles from North Dakota to Southern Illinois.

The pipeline will not physically enter the state of Missouri, but local environmentalists said they oppose the project because it will cross the Missouri River in North Dakota. The activists fear pollution from the pipeline would flow downstream, and harm the local environment. 

The pipeline will travel through more than 50 counties in four different states. Project engineers estimate the it will move and average of 470,000 barrels of crude oil every day. 

Below is the official route map of the Dakota Access Pipeline, courtesy of its parent company Energy Transfer Partners.

The epicenter of the national movement against the pipeline is in North Dakota. In July, an environmental group filed a lawsuit on behalf on the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. It believes the construction will pollute its local water supply, and decimate lands that are protected by a hundred-years-old treaty between the federal government and the Native American tribes.

Columbia resident Perry Bigsoldier is of full Native American heritage. He said, though he does not belong to the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, he maintains a close connection to the people there.

"My mother belonged to the Sac and Fox tribe, and my father was an Otoe," Bigsoldier said. "The Sioux were our neighbors. I would even say that they're our relatives. We probably fought a little bit with them, rejoiced with them and hunted buffalo with them."

Bigsoldier said he sympathizes with the Native Americans in the Dakotas.

"The treaties are saying that, 'ok, this is your alloted land, and that it is protected.'" Bigsoldier said. "That's the main thing they're fighting about up there." 

KOMU 8 News reached out to a spokesperson for the pipeline. While she did not agree to an interview, she did issue a statement.

Vicki Granado said her company has decided to temporarily stop construction where the protests are the most active.

"We have temporarily deferred grading activities across a short section of the right-of-way while law enforcement works to contain the unlawful protests, in light of the fact that we have the necessary permits and approvals to work at this site," Granado said.

Bigsoldier responded to the statement by saying the pipeline's business permits mean nothing if they are trespassing on a reservation.

"Your paperwork has no jurisdiction on Indian land," Bigsoldier said. "According to the treaties."

Company executives behind the Dakota Access Pipeline said they will financially compensate landowners who are affected by the construction. 

However, Bigsoldier said that will not convince the tribes.

"We don't want the money," he said. "Indigenous [people] across the world, they just want their land back."

In addition to the Native American community, environmental activists across the United States oppose the pipeline.

On Sunday, around 40 mid-Missouri activists gathered at Cooper's Landing on the shore of the Missouri River for a somewhat impromptu protest.

Bigsoldier acted as an unofficial keynote speaker at the gathering. 

He said he had been following the protests in North Dakota very closely. He said he wanted to join the protest effort, but could not afford to travel up to the Dakotas for a demonstration. He said that is when he and another activist had the idea to organize a local demonstration, with just a few day's notice.

During the protest, Bigsoldier tried to explain the plight of his people. 

"Since 1492 we've been fighting this same battle," Bigsoldier said. "We've been quiet, as a people. But that's no longer necessary. We're not taking it anymore. We're standing up for what's right."

Julie Donnelly attended Sunday's rally. She said she and her husband recently returned from a visit to North Dakota, and they witnessed firsthand the environmental toll of fracking and drilling. She said the conditions in the north will find their way down south.

"All this activity with the oil and gas, it's coming downstream to us," Donnelly said. "Anything that happens there affects us. And not just us, but our children, and our children's children."

Bigsoldier said the pipeline project should strike a chord with all mid-Missourians.

"It's everybody's water," Bigsoldier said as he pointed to the shore of the Missouri River. "I don't know if you've ever just taken all this is in, but you need to. This beautiful thing that we have over here is at risk."

Pipeline project leaders said they follow every state and federal regulation when it comes to design, construction and maintenance. The creators even go as far to say that, in many instances, they exceed government safety standards. They said underground pipelines are the safest mode of transporting crude oil, and every joint in the pipeline will be inspected visually, with an X-ray machine, to assure there won't be any leaks.

However, Donnelly said the company is making a promise it can't keep.

"Every pipeline leaks," Donnelly said. "And when it does, that leaked oil will pollute our river."

While the construction near the North Dakota protests has temporarily halted, the pipeline spokesperson said work on the project continues elsewhere. As the project awaits the lawsuit ruling from a federal judge, neither side appears to show any side of giving in.

 

More News

Grid
List

Cooper County dedicates new fire station to woman who donated her land
Cooper County dedicates new fire station to woman who donated her land
BUNCETON – The Cooper County Fire Protection District dedicated one of its newest stations Sunday to the woman who gave... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 6:56:00 PM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

Minor injuries after jet ski explosion at the Lake of the Ozarks
Minor injuries after jet ski explosion at the Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A jet ski exploded after a man tried starting his watercraft Sunday. According to... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 6:32:00 PM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

Colleges confused over 'emotional support' animals
Colleges confused over 'emotional support' animals
PHOENIX, AZ - College student Sydney Sheets brings her dog Halo with her everywhere. He’s not just a pet to... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 4:18:00 PM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

UPDATE: No casualties in Route B multi-car pile up
UPDATE: No casualties in Route B multi-car pile up
BOONE COUNTY - Three people are in the hospital with minor to moderate injuries after a multi-car pile up in... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 3:18:00 PM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

Missouri judge halts new law on deer inspections
Missouri judge halts new law on deer inspections
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri judge is blocking portions of a new state law on meat inspections from taking... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 2:20:00 PM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

Missouri artist covering up racist tattoos for free
Missouri artist covering up racist tattoos for free
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Missouri artist is covering racist tattoos for free to try and give people who've had a... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 12:25:00 PM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

Teen in serious condition following crash
Teen in serious condition following crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A 16-year-old girl is in serious condition after a car crash Saturday morning. Kileigh Schuldt was... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 8:43:00 AM CDT September 02, 2018 in Top Stories

Bash celebrates the end of summer
Bash celebrates the end of summer
COLUMBIA - Cooper’s Landing End of Summer Bash kicked off Sunday to finish up the landing’s busy summer season with... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 5:39:00 AM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

McCain ends 81-year journey with burial at Naval Academy
McCain ends 81-year journey with burial at Naval Academy
WASHINGTON (AP) — John McCain is being laid to rest at the U.S. Naval Academy after a five-day procession that... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 11:40:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Orphaned owls find wild forever home
Orphaned owls find wild forever home
COLUMBIA - A group responsible for rescuing and healing birds of prey released five orphaned owls in the woods near... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:57:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Report: Columbia among worst cities for drunk driving
Report: Columbia among worst cities for drunk driving
COLUMBIA - A recent study named Columbia as one of the top cities in the country for drivers with DUIs.... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:48:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Mokane "World's Fair" raises more money for community
Mokane "World's Fair" raises more money for community
MOKANE - The "World's Fair" is continuing is 69-yearlong tradition of raising money for the community. The Mokane Lion's... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:45:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Fulton going gold for childhood cancer awarness
Fulton going gold for childhood cancer awarness
FULTON - The Fulton Brick District is turning gold for childhood cancer awareness month. From the sidewalk or the... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:15:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Funeral held for 6 of 10 children killed in Chicago fire
Funeral held for 6 of 10 children killed in Chicago fire
CHICAGO (AP) — Six white caskets were arranged in a semi-circle during the funeral for six of the 10 children... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 8:45:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Current drought affects local produce groups
Current drought affects local produce groups
COLUMBIA - A local produce group set up a farmers market on Saturday with its seasonal produce despite a drought... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 5:05:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Report of sexual assault made in MU residence hall
Report of sexual assault made in MU residence hall
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department on Saturday said it received a report of a sexual assault in... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 4:58:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Fans celebrate the start of Mizzou football
Fans celebrate the start of Mizzou football
COLUMBIA - The streets on MU's campus were packed Saturday as the Tigers opened their season against UT Martin. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 4:54:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Police: 2 killed in motorcycle crash near St. Louis
Police: 2 killed in motorcycle crash near St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri Highway Patrol says two people have died in the collision of a motorcycle and... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
8pm 83°
9pm 80°
10pm 79°
11pm 79°