Mid Missouri Advertising Federation Awards KOMU Three ADDYs

KOMU-TV 8 recently received three silver ADDY Awards from the Mid-Missouri Advertising Federation. The winners were announced at the 11th Annual ADDY Award banquet Friday, Feb. 17.

"We are very proud to be recognized by the mid-Missouri Advertising Federation," said KOMU General Manager Marty Siddall. "It is always gratifying to receive awards that recognize the hard work, creativity and expertise our staff possesses."

KOMU staff members placed in the following categories:

Industry self promotion: "Target 8 Police Dog attack," Writer and Producer MonicaStoneking; Editor Brad Noblitt; and Graphics Scott Schmidt.

"Target 8 Police Dog attack," Writer and Producer MonicaStoneking; Editor Brad Noblitt; and Graphics Scott Schmidt. Animation and Visual Effects: Slackers CD and Games "Agent 00 Nothing"Graphics and Animator Scott Schmidt and AVID Editor Scott Maledy.

Slackers CD and Games "Agent 00 Nothing"Graphics and Animator Scott Schmidt and AVID Editor Scott Maledy. Single product or service television commercial: University Affair's "Only One Mizzou" Graphic Artist and Animator Stu Belshe and AVID Editor Scott Maledy.

The Mid-Missouri Advertising Federation's ADDY Award program is the only creative awards program administered for the advertising industry by the advertising industry. More than 25 businesses and 65 individuals are members of the organization.