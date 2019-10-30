Mid-Missouri at the top of soccer rankings

KANSAS CITY - Central Methodist University and Columbia College hold the top two spots in the men's soccer top 25 poll.

Central Methodist was ranked first with a season record of 16-1.

Columbia College comes second in the rankings. The Cougars currently have an undefeated season record of 16-0.

The Cougars are nationally ranked first in total shutouts and shut outs per game.

Columbia College goalkeeper, Ryan Harrisskitt, is ranked first in the nation in goals against per game.

The Cougars will look to continue their winning streak and make their way to first when they stay home on Saturday, Nov. 2, to take on Williams Baptist.