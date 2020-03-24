Mid-Missouri authorities bust fugitive accused of making bomb

FULTON- Fulton Police and Pulaski County sheriff's deputies arrested a man Tuesday morning who was wanted on suspicion of making a homemade bomb.

KOMU 8 News reported Monday Pulaski County officers initially pursued Vernon Parker after finding an improvised explosive device (IED) at a house south of Laquey.

Leading officers got information that Parker was in the Fulton area and traveling on foot. Law enforcement considered the suspect to be armed and dangerous. Officers arrested Parker on the 1800 block of South Business 54 around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Parker is now under speculation for several other incidents in the Pulaski County area. Parker also has a Callaway County warrant for failing to register as a sex offender. His other charges include burglary and breaking parole.

