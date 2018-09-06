Mid-Missouri Breast Cancer Support Group Meets

COLUMBIA- The Mid-Missouri Breast Cancer Support Group met Wednesday for their monthly meeting. With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the group of mostly breast cancer survivors and current fighters talked support and gave ideas for future fundraising.

The support group met at the American Cancer Society building in Columbia, and discussed selling Christmas ornaments to raise money. The idea places Christmas trees throughout Columbia in the coming months with personalized ornaments representing those affected by breast cancer.

60 percent of the profits will go directly to the American Cancer Society while all other earnings fund the project. The group has done other fundrasiers in the past with grocery stores such as HyVee, and are looking to do more projects in the future.

The ornaments can be bought at the American Cancer Society, where the support group meets monthly.