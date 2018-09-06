Mid-Missouri Celebrates 150 years of the U.S.D.A.

COLUMBIA - This year marks the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The organization's Missouri agencies will be celebrating the feat throughout the day.

President Lincoln created the national organization back n 1862, calling it the "people's department."

Mid-Missouri's celebration features an open-house today from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Parkade center atrium in Columbia.