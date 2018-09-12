Mid-Missouri Celebrates Weekend Events

Law School Symposium:

The University of Missouri School of Law will hold an environmental justice symposium Friday at Hulston Hall on the MU campus. MU law officials and representatives from the Journal of Environmental and Sustainability Law will discuss the tension between promoting global environmental justice and local environmental justice concerns.

The symposium is free and programs will begin at 9 a.m.

College Visit:

Stephens College will host "Experience Stephens" events this weekend for prospective students and their families. The film and media department will screen a documentary called The Pruitt-Igoe Myth Friday.

The equestrian studies department will also host a hunter and jumper clinic Saturday and Sunday. These events are free and open to the public.

Church Food Drive:

The Faithbridge Church in Osage Beach hopes to feed about 400 families in need. Volunteers will load up and distribute eight trucks full of food and personal care items Saturday. The event is the church's third annual "Faithbridge Church Food Drop."

Crews of about 150 volunteers will deliver the goods to about six area non-profit agencies. Faithbridge also partnered with the international hunger relief organization Feed the Children.

Dog Show:

Thousands of dogs will put their best paw forward this weekend for the "Best in Show" trophy at the Columbia, Missouri Kennel Club all-breed dog shows. The show will take place Saturday and Sunday. More than 1,000 dogs representing 120 breeds will compete.

The American Kennel Club estimates the increase in out-of-town visitors will bring about $400,000 to Columbia. The shows will begin at 8 a.m. at the Boone County Fairgrounds.