Mid-Missouri Celebrates Weekend Events

State Parks

Missouri State Parks will hold a public meeting Saturday to discuss long-term development for three state park sites. The sites include Arrow Rock State Historic Site, Sappington Cemetery in Saline County, and Boone's Lick State Historic Site in Howard County. The department said the meeting will be focused on public comments. The meeting will be held at the Arrow Rock Visitor Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

EGGstravaganza!

This weekend's holiday means a lot of candy and Easter eggs! Columbia Parks and Recreation will host their 19th annual Easter EGGstravaganza at Douglass Park for children 12 and under. Kids can hunt more than 50,000 stuffed eggs and win other prizes.

Farmer's Market

A new seasonal bus route will run to and from the Columbia Farmer's Market starting Saturday. A $4,800 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture funded the route. Columbia Transit will provide transportation services from 7:45 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. in 30 minute cycles.