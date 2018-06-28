Mid-Missouri Celebrations Honor Martin Luther King, Jr.

COLUMBIA - Many organizations and churches will host celebrations and services Monday in memorial of Martin Luther King, Jr. While January 15 marks King's 85th birthday, some groups will use the holiday to commemorate King.

The Missouri chapter of the NAACP will host its annual service at the MLK Memorial at the Battle Gardens, located on Stadium Boulevard by the MKT Trail, at 11 a.m. Fifteen minutes later, a motorcade will leave the Gardens for Second Baptist Church on Broadway for a free luncheon and other prepared speeches.

Columbia Parks and Recreation will lead a candlelight march from Douglass High School at 6:30 p.m. toward St. Luke's United Methodist Church. A program will begin there at 7 p.m., featuring the Historic Log Providence Youth Choir and The Boys and Girls Club Dance Group.

In Jefferson City, a service will be held at the St. Mary's Health Center Assembly Hall at 2 p.m. The Lincoln University Vocal Ensemble will perform, and the health center is collecting food donations for the Samaritan Circle food drive.

A MLK memorial will begin at 10 a.m. in Sedalia at Sacred Heart Church on Third Street. From there, people will walk the half-mile to the city's municipal building on Osage Avenue beginning at 11 a.m.