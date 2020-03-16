Mid-Missouri churches discuss moving online due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA - Missouri United Methodist Church in Columbia is considering moving all services online for public safety due to COVID-19 concerns.

Pastor of Discipleship Charity Goodwin said Sunday's service was most likely their last day of worshipping in person.

The church has taken safety precautions already. People are required to sit two seats apart from each other during services. The offerings bowl is now placed at the front of the room for people to walk up to instead of passing it around. The church has also placed extra hand sanitizer all around the building.

"The big takeaway is to be careful and be full of care," Goodwin said.

The church live streamed their 10:45 service Sunday morning on Facebook. Goodwin said one potential idea for members of the church to stay connected is a messaging and commenting system during the week followed by recorded services from her on the weekends.

"I hope we remaster the art of community and conversation during this time of social distancing," she said.

Director of College Ministry Madi Denton said the church's role focuses on staying aware so people can feel comfortable coming to church, and evaluating the safety of large group gatherings.

Denton said groups using gathering spaces must clean the area they used when they're done. Also, the church is no longer allowing communion or hand-shaking during services.

Sunday's service focused on feelings of anxiety because of the virus.

"We don't live in a space where you have to go through this alone, even though you might physically be going through this by yourself," Denton said. "We're doing this together, and knowing that there is a time to lean in and to love people."