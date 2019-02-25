Mid-Missouri cleaning up after high wind speeds

JEFFERSON CITY - High winds caused tree damage and power outages across mid-Missouri Saturday.

Grace Wilson, a high school student who lives in Holts Summit, lost power multiple times throughout the night.

"I was just in my house, and you could hear it blowing super bad," Wilson said. "It kept going against our porch and so you could hear our porch kind of rocking."

She said she also saw part of a roof that was lying in the middle of the road.

High winds blew down construction at Dos Primos Mexican Restaurant in Holts Summit.

Jefferson City also saw damage from gusty winds. Wind ripped the tarp covering the renovations at the Missouri State Capitol Building.

Ann Linhardt from St. Louis told KOMU 8 News the wind blew her lawn furniture into her backyard.