Mid-Missouri communities honor the lives of 9/11 firefighters

COLUMBIA - People in mid-Missouri are coming together to remember the lives that were lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

Events are being held across the state Tuesday, including the “No More Victims--9/11 Peace Gathering,” that will meet at the keyhole in front of Columbia City Hall.

The gathering, hosted by Mid-Missouri Peaceworks, starts at noon Tuesday, and will last one hour.

Director of Mid-Missouri Peaceworks Mark Haim said this is an annual event that the organization hosts to honor those who died 17 years ago, as well as those who have lost their lives fighting for our country since the attack.

“Several of us will be speaking. We will basically be here to vigil though, to show our concern for the lives lost on 9/11/2001 and the lives lost in the wars that that crime has been used to justify,” he said.

Haim said this is the 17th annual peace gathering.

“We have been holding a ‘No More Victims’ event every year since 2001, and we actually gathered in Peace Park on the evening of 9/11/2001,” he said. “Almost 400 people came out. It was a candlelight vigil calling for no war and that’s been our message ever since.”

Haim said there will be banners and signs at the gathering Tuesday, including one that reads, “TOO MANY HAVE DIED.”

A volunteer firefighter in Moniteau County organized a “Fallen Heroes Celebration,” that takes place right outside of city hall in California, Missouri, Tuesday.

The event will start at 6 p.m. The event organizer, David Wyatt, said the community is coming together to honor those who have lost their lives, and to pay it forward in their honor.

”We are going to read the names of the fallen firefighters as tribute and a way to honor them,” he said.

Wyatt said the local high school band is set to play the national anthem and other patriotic songs while the firefighters names are read. He said the Jefferson City fire department as well as Rep. Sarah Walsh are assisting the event as well.

“Her office contributed a flag for us to be able to fly,” Wyatt said.

Other events across Mid-Missouri will include: