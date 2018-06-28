Mid-Missouri Company Hauls Help to Washington

BOONE COUNTY - When President Barack Obama is sworn in for his second term on Monday, he will be protected by hydraulic barricades that a mid-Missouri company began hauling on Wednesday.

Three drivers for Martin Rider, a trucking company located near the Midway Truck Stop off of I-70, will log nearly 6,000 miles transporting the materials to Washington for the inauguration ceremonies. Owner Sky Martin said the company had to send drivers to California to pick up the barricades.

Martin said the miles and the work are worth it to be able to have this opportunity.

"It's a feeling of accomplishment being able to help out our nation, hauling a load of this importance for the president's inauguration speech Monday. It feels pretty good," Martin said.

Martin said the drivers had to pass background checks and the Secret Service will inspect the trucks and barriers when they reach Washington.