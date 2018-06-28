Mid-Missouri Corn Harvest Continues

Thanks to that change in the weather, mid-Missouri has increased corn yields, but the region remains behind the rest of the state.

"The corn still needs to dry down somewhat before harvest really gets going full speed in this area," said Dave Emslie, agricultural statistician. "But, there is still a lot of farmers out in the field at this point getting some of the earliest-maturing corn."

And, after farmers harvest their corn, they can tend to other crops. McKeown said soybeans are ready, but it will be two weeks before he can harvest that crop.

"I don't think there's the yield out there that we had the potential for if we'd got some August rain," he explained. "But, I still think we're going to be in the average to above-average in soybeans."

Experts predict Missouri will have its second-highest soybean crop and its third-largest corn crop this year.