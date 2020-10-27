COLUMBIA - Across mid-Missouri several counties have excluded portions of populations out of what the county health departments consider to be the total number of COVID-19 cases for the county.
Columbia/Boone County Assistant Health Director Scott Clardy said some counties might exclude certain populations to avoid skewing the total death toll and case numbers for the entire county.
Cole and Callaway health departments are two mid-Missouri counties who are excluding portions of their populations.
On the Cole County COVID-19 dashboard, the total number of deaths for the county on Tuesday was nine, but there were asterisks next to this number indicating it did not include deaths in Long Term Care (LTC) facilities.
The dashboard listed those deaths separately. It turns out that the number of deaths in LTC facilities was higher than what the county considered to be the total. The exact number listed on the dashboard was 11 total deaths in LTC facilities.
This means the actual total for the county, including LTC facility deaths was 20 on Tuesday. The dashboard does not mention a complete total with all county residents included.
In Callaway County, the Department of Corrections numbers are separated on the official dashboard as well. Callaway County Health Department reported 256 total cases in the county, and 133 of those cases came from the Department of Corrections.
The difference here is the Callaway County website includes the DOC number in what the county total and is individually listed. This shows people the exact break down of the cases occurring in the county.
Boone County does things a little differently and includes all residents of Boone County in the numbers it releases.
“If they are a resident of Boone County, which we consider long term care facility residents to be, then they're included in a Boone County number," Clardy said. "If the person dies in Boone County but doesn't reside in Boone County, then they are not counted as the county. So, they die in one of our hospitals but they're a resident of Cooper County, we don't count them. It's based on residency.”
These inconsistencies can skew the reality of the pandemic.
Clardy also explained other counties may separate case and death numbers based on where large outbreaks take place. For example, if there were a large number of cases constantly coming from LTC facilities, then the overall number for the county would consistently be large as well. Separating these numbers takes out the outlier and only reflects everyone else in the county.
Right now, there is not a state or nationwide standard procedure for reporting or tracking COVID-19 data. This leaves individual counties to decide their own methods.
Both Callaway and Cole counties' health departments were contacted but did not get back for comment.