Mid-Missouri couple raises $25,000 for Rainbow House

COLUMBIA — After COVID-19 caused Rainbow House to cancel its biggest fundraiser of the year, a mid-Missouri couple took it upon themselves to raise more than $25,000.

In April, Kent Henry started a campaign to raise funds for the organization, according to a statement from Rainbow House. He agreed to shave one strip of hair from his head for each gift of $50. At the end of April, he had raised more than $11,000.

In June, his wife Sarah Vanskike, who is Rainbow House's deputy director and human resources coordinator, started her own campaign. She left it up to donors whether their donations went toward saving her hair or shaving her head. She raised more than $14,000, and shaved her head this morning.

Both fundraisers relied mostly on small donations from friends and families, but also received donations from countries like Germany and South Korea.

Rainbow House hosts a children's advocacy center and a children's emergency center.