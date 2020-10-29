COLUMBIA - The Missouri Hospital Association releases a dashboard of data each week that gives hospital status related to the pandemic. These data include ICU and ventilator availability, bed availability and several other factors throughout the state.
The dashboard allows users to zoom in on a specific region or county.
The spokesperson for the Missouri Hospital Association, Dave Dillon, said in order to fully understand the context and status of a specific community, it’s important to factor all of the categories for that community.
For instance, at first glance it looks like the central region of Missouri is in the red area for ventilator availability. But a closer look at the chart shows the number of ventilators needed is based on 100,000 people, while the central region has more than five times that population.
According to Dillon, “What the indicators on our dashboard are based around is two separate sets of data. The first is data based upon a percent of the population and it’s basically how many per 100,000 of the unit. So, how many beds per hundred thousand or how many ventilators per one hundred thousand. There is a target set for what is ideal and we are right up against what that target should be.”
Dillon pointed out these aren't raw numbers. “So if you look at the total number of ventilators available in central Missouri actually we’re at less than half the vitalization. So, the two data sets the raw data of the number of devices, for example, or the number of beds available isn’t necessarily what you see the gage on the dashboard. You actually have to look at the raw numbers of that item below to understand where we are as a portion, as a region of the state,” Dillon said.
While the dashboard shows data for availabilities of ICU beds, it doesn't specify the number of ICU beds specifically dedicated to patients in need of COVID-19 attention or the amount of specialized staff available to help in case of the need for ICU expansion.
In March, hospitals across the nation put a hold on elective surgeries. Dr. Mark Wakefield, the associate chief medical officer at MU Health, said these surgeries were paused at MU because of a PPE shortage. This shortage worked in the hospital’s favor because it allowed the hospital to pull staff from the elective surgery unit to the ICU to treat COVID-19 patients.
But since elective surgeries have resumed, the hospital no longer has the ability to pull staff from that department for COVID-19 assistance.
“Well we have enough beds for additional admissions for COVID right now. And if we had more than we could take care of with our current contingency plan, then we would escalate that plan. So we would escalate that plan, which would then have ramification like we might have to decrease the number of elective surgeries that we do in a day. Or not accept patients or transfers from other hospitals for COVID and other conditions,” Wakefield said.
Both the MHA and Wakefield said more widespread use of masks and social distancing could help improve the condition of the state and central Missouri.
The MHA dashboard gets updated every Thursday at 5p.m.