Mid-Missouri Death Toll at Five

1 decade 3 years 2 months ago Wednesday, March 29 2006 Mar 29, 2006 Wednesday, March 29, 2006 11:13:03 AM CST March 29, 2006 in News
Early in the Monday morning hours, searchers confirmed the finding of two more bodies in the wreckage left by Sunday's storms. Authorities say a married couple died in their homes.

KOMU's Josh Deberge reported early Monday morning that the rising sun is giving people a glimpse of the destruction left behind by the three waves of storms. Mobile homes in the Renick area are destroyed, blown yards from their original foundations.

High angle views show the extent of the destruction, ranging throughout the entire southern Randolph area. Trails of debris extend to the east of many former homes and dwellings.

The latest reported deaths bring the total dead in Randolph County to four. Searches have resumed looking for more dead and injured from the violent storms. Injuries there now total fifteen to twenty.

