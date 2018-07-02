Mid-Missouri Doctors See a lot of Money from Pharmaceutical Companies

COLUMBIA - Doctors in Mid-Missouri have received $303,327 from pharmaceutical companies according to a new database on the website ProPublica.



24 doctors in Columbia and Jefferson City took from $300 to more than $49,000 for speaking engagements and educational programs.



The information on the database is from seven out of seventy pharmaceutical companies.



This money was given to doctors for speaking engagements and educational programs.



Dr. James Fairlamb said the money is not a kickback from the pharmaceutical companies, but is a way to find the key opinion leaders in the field.



