Mid-Missouri Drivers Prepare for Winter Weather

COLUMBIA - A winter storm is working its way into the mid-Missouri area Friday night, just in time for one of the busiest travel weekends of 2013.

William Chaffin of Columbia said he wanted to fill up on gas before the storm hits.

"It's going to be ice and snow," Chaffin said. "I don't like it. They shouldn't be together at all. It makes it difficult to go to work and stuff."

Our weather desk reports freezing rain will begin early Saturday morning.