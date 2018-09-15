Mid-Missouri ERVs Deployed to Aid East Coast

JEFFERSON CITY - The Capital Area Chapter of the American Red Cross is sending both of its emergency response vehicles (ERVs) to Richmond, Va. in response to Hurricane Irene.

One ERV is based in Jefferson City and the other is based in Mexico. Each ERV will be deployed with two chapter volunteers. Volunteers are scheduled to leave as soon as possible and could be deployed from two to three weeks.