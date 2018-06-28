Mid-Missouri experiencing "peak" for autumn colors

COLUMBIA - Autumn is known for being a season of colors, and for central Missouri residents, late October is the best time to enjoy them.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Missouri's central region has entered a period of "peak fall color." The region includes Columbia, Jefferson City and the Lake of the Ozarks.

"Two-thirds of the canopy has changed, which makes for a good diversity of color across the landscape," according to the department's website.

The department recommends rivers such as the Missouri, Osage, Gasconade, Loutre and Blackwater as areas with particularly good views.

Check out our photos below for a look at the change of the seasons at Stephens Lake Park and Cosmo-Bethel Park in Columbia:

[Photos: Kaileen Gaul and Joshua Matejka]