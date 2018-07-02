Mid-Missouri farmer with icy concerns says rainfall welcome

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The rain Saturday will help keep northern Missouri out of a drought, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center, or NDMC.

The NDMC classified large portions of mid-Missouri, including northern Boone County, Randolph, Howard and Audrain counties, among others.

Callaway County farmer David Oberlag said his crops are on track for now but drought is always a concern.

"Usually I see wheat 4 to 6 inches tall, and now it's only 2 inches tall," he said, citing late planting for the stunted growth so far this year.

"If we get a lot of ice," Oberlag said, "it could smother this wheat and seal over. It can't get any oxygen and it could kill it."

The real concern with this front, Oberlag said, is that the rain will fall then freeze as it did this time last year. He said snowfall is better.

"Snowfall is always good," he said. "It protects it when it gets really, really cold."

According to the KOMU 8 Weather team, rain may turn to snow later Saturday night.