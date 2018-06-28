Mid-Missouri Football Player Makes A National Impact

BOONVILLE, MO - Last season Wes Davis averaged more than 15 tackles per game. This summer the two-time All-Conference and All-District linebacker is one of 30 prospects representing Missouri in a National combine.

Davis, a senior linebacker and running back at Boonville High School, says he has a favorite part about football, "I like hitting people. It kind of releases your energy a little bit."

And Wes Davis has plenty of energy, but he's not your typical linebacker. He's only 5'8", 185 pounds.

Keith Poindexter, a senior lineman and Davis' teammate adds, "He's not a big player, but he has a lot of heart and he's quick. He's not afraid of nobody."

"I've always been undersized." said Davis, "You're up there 4 yards from 6'3", 6'4" lineman trying to get their hands all over you. You gotta do some not so legal things to get them off."

Call him creative, with a big dose of fearlessness.

"I really don't mind hitting people and that's the biggest thing is you can't be afraid to get hit and you can't be afraid to hit somebody else," said Davis.

Brad Parsons, the Booneville Football coach said, "He is fearless and he has to be. Last year he cracked his collarbone and I didn't even know about it."

Toughness is a trait he learned from his dad, Mike Davis, who is Women's head basketball coach at Columbia College.



"He plays basketball like he's playing football. You got five fouls and he uses them," said Poindexter.

So it makes sense that Davis knows a lot about tackles. He has 160 solo tackles in two years as a starter, which is easily on pace to break the school record.

"That'd be awesome," added Poindexter, "To say I played with that kid and he broke the record for most tackles. He deserves it as hard as he's worked for theses 3 years."

Davis has had so much success that he's headed to the NFL Hall of Fame. This summer he's invited to participate in a special high school football combine for 200 of the top players in the country.

"I really feel like this is going to open me up to other colleges and stuff so people can see me and not just limit me to Missouri schools and maybe I could bump up in a division or something like that," said Davis.

And he plans to stand out, as he'll be wearing pink laces on his cleats.

"I wore these for the breast cancer awareness game that we had and I think I had 17 or 18 tackles that game so i just neglected to take them off after that for a little bit of good luck," said Davis.

"If he doesn't have a good game we may have to look for other shoe laces," added Coach Parsons.

The pink laces carry more meaning to Wes, he lost an aunt and grandmother to cancer. And this season Davis isn't just a linebacker, he'll also play running back for Boonville.