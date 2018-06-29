Mid-Missouri Football Playoff Seeds, Brackets
COLUMBIA - All 41 mid-Missouri football teams make the playoffs this season.
Thursday and Friday mark the start of the first round of the playoffs which will be played tournament style between the districts.
Below is a list of brackets, teams and seeds devided by class. Teams within KOMU 8's viewing area are in bold.
Class 6, District 3:
Seeds:
1. Francis Howell
2. Hickman
3. Rock Bridge
4. Jefferson City
5. Ft. Zumwalt West
6. Troy Buchanon
7. Timberland
8. Francis Howell Central
Class 5, District 4
Seeds:
1. Lebanon
2. Camdenton
3. Washington
4. Waynesville
5. Rolla
6. Smith-Cotton
Class 4, District 6
Seeds:
1. Hannibal
2. Helias
3. St. Dominic
4. Moberly
5. Marshall
6. Warrenton
7. Kirksville
8. Mexico
Class 3, District 2
Seeds:
1. John Burroughs
2. Soldan International Studies
3. Cardinal Ritter
4. John F. Kennedy
5. St. James
6. Owensville
7. Bishop DuBourg
8. Confluence Prep Academy Charter
Class 3, District 3
Seeds:
1. Springfield Catholic
2. Osage
3. Salem
4. Eldon
5. Logan-Rogersville
6. Ava
7. Versailles
8. Buffalo
Class 3, District 6
Seeds:
1. California
2. Centralia
3. Boonville
4. Macon
5. Chillicothe
6. Fulton
7. Southern Boone County
8. Missouri Military Academy
Class 2, District 4
Seeds:
1. Lamar
2. Sarcoxie
3. Butler
4. Ash Grove
5. El Dorado Springs
6. Warsaw
7. Diamond
8. Stockton
Class 2, District 5
Seeds:
1. Clark County
2. Palmyra
3. Clopton
4. Van-Far
5. Bowling Green
6. Highland
7. Mark Twain
8. Monroe City
Class 2, District 6
Seeds:
1. Blair Oaks
2. South Callaway
3. North Callaway
4. Hallsville
5. Montgomery County
6. Hermann
7. Lutheran (St. Peters)
8. Father Tolton Regional Catholic
Class 2, District 8
Seeds:
1. Bishop LeBlond
2. Lathrop
3. Lawson
4. Brookfield
5. Trenton
6. Lexington
7. Plattsburg
8. Carrollton
Class 1, District 4
Seeds:
1. Tipton
2. Sacred Heart
3. Cole Camp
4. Concordia
5. Windsor
6. Santa Fe
7. Crest Ridge
8. Sweet Springs
Class 1, District 5
Seeds:
1. Westran
2. South Shelby
3. Schuyler County
4. Knox County
5. Paris
6. Louisiana
7. Scotland County
8. North Shelby
Class 1, District 6
Seeds:
1. Milan
2. Salisbury
3. Marceline
4. Princeton
5. Fayette
6. Slater
7. Putnam County
8. Braymer
