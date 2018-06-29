Mid-Missouri Football Playoff Seeds, Brackets

COLUMBIA - All 41 mid-Missouri football teams make the playoffs this season.

Thursday and Friday mark the start of the first round of the playoffs which will be played tournament style between the districts.

Below is a list of brackets, teams and seeds devided by class. Teams within KOMU 8's viewing area are in bold.

Class 6, District 3:

Seeds:

1. Francis Howell

2. Hickman

3. Rock Bridge

4. Jefferson City

5. Ft. Zumwalt West

6. Troy Buchanon

7. Timberland

8. Francis Howell Central

Class 5, District 4

Seeds:

1. Lebanon

2. Camdenton

3. Washington

4. Waynesville

5. Rolla

6. Smith-Cotton

Class 4, District 6

Seeds:

1. Hannibal

2. Helias

3. St. Dominic

4. Moberly

5. Marshall

6. Warrenton

7. Kirksville

8. Mexico

Class 3, District 2

Seeds:

1. John Burroughs

2. Soldan International Studies

3. Cardinal Ritter

4. John F. Kennedy

5. St. James

6. Owensville

7. Bishop DuBourg

8. Confluence Prep Academy Charter

Class 3, District 3

Seeds:

1. Springfield Catholic

2. Osage

3. Salem

4. Eldon

5. Logan-Rogersville

6. Ava

7. Versailles

8. Buffalo

Class 3, District 6



Seeds:

1. California

2. Centralia

3. Boonville

4. Macon

5. Chillicothe

6. Fulton

7. Southern Boone County

8. Missouri Military Academy

Class 2, District 4

Seeds:

1. Lamar

2. Sarcoxie

3. Butler

4. Ash Grove

5. El Dorado Springs

6. Warsaw

7. Diamond

8. Stockton

Class 2, District 5

Seeds:

1. Clark County

2. Palmyra

3. Clopton

4. Van-Far

5. Bowling Green

6. Highland

7. Mark Twain

8. Monroe City

Class 2, District 6

Seeds:

1. Blair Oaks

2. South Callaway

3. North Callaway

4. Hallsville

5. Montgomery County

6. Hermann

7. Lutheran (St. Peters)

8. Father Tolton Regional Catholic

Class 2, District 8

Seeds:

1. Bishop LeBlond

2. Lathrop

3. Lawson

4. Brookfield

5. Trenton

6. Lexington

7. Plattsburg

8. Carrollton

Class 1, District 4

Seeds:

1. Tipton

2. Sacred Heart

3. Cole Camp

4. Concordia

5. Windsor

6. Santa Fe

7. Crest Ridge

8. Sweet Springs

Class 1, District 5

Seeds:

1. Westran

2. South Shelby

3. Schuyler County

4. Knox County

5. Paris

6. Louisiana

7. Scotland County

8. North Shelby

Class 1, District 6

Seeds:

1. Milan

2. Salisbury

3. Marceline

4. Princeton

5. Fayette

6. Slater

7. Putnam County

8. Braymer