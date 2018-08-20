Mid-Missouri group organizes Olympic watch party

6 months 1 week 1 day ago Friday, February 09 2018 Feb 9, 2018 Friday, February 09, 2018 5:09:00 PM CST February 09, 2018 in News
By: Joe Rossetti, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - As a pastor at the Korean First Presbyterian Church, Hanjoo Park is no stranger to talking about peace. He said when he got a call asking him to speak at the Olympic Watch Party for Peace Friday night, he wanted to help spread this message.

"At my congregation we are pro-peace," Park said. "We are here to support peace." 

The coordinator of the Mid-Missouri Fellowship of Reconciliation, Jeff Stack, said he and other members organized the event in celebration of the spirit of the Olympics. He said it's a time to encourage peace on the Korean Peninsula.

"The Olympics historically have been a time of peace," Stack said. "People have come together from all kinds of nations, set aside their differences and strife in trying to celebrate our diversity and camaraderie, trying to get along with sisters and brothers."

Park immigrated to the United States more than two decades ago. He said it's important for nations to communicate with one another. 

"Scripture teaches us we must be just to, and loving each other," Park said. "So there should be justice, but at the same time, not punishing and war, but peacefully. And that's what I preach about."

Stack said he wants people to reflect on the reality of "what's gone on on the peninsula over the decades."

"The Cold War dinosaur really continues," Stack said. "There was an armistice of sorts, but no peace treaty. That's obscene."

Making diplomacy and peace a norm is a standard goal of the fellowship, however, Stack said there is a particular goal for the watch party.

"In this specific situation, with the Olympics taking place in South Korea, it seemed really opportune to highlight the tension that has gone on in the Korean Peninsula for so long," he said.

Although the event was the only of its kind in the Midwest, Stack said it's one of about 30 nationally.

According to a document from the Olympic Call to Action for Peace, the Fellowship of Reconciliation is part of an "ad hoc network", known as the Korea Collaboration, looking to promote weeks of action during the period of the Olympic Truce, which is Feb. 2 - March 25.

The truce, approved by the United Nations General Assembly in November, calls for a "cessation of hostilities" during both the Winter Olympics and Paralympics. According to the document, 157 member states, including both Koreas and the United States are participating.

Stack said he hopes all countries will continue "down the path of peace", and the Koreas will "help show the way".

"Maybe people will come together and look at the Koreas and say, 'if they can do this, maybe we can as well,'" he said. "There could be, hopefully, a domino effect of peace. This could be a great first step for peace."

Stack is not alone. The Olympic Call to Action for Peace said President Donald Trump, encouraged by South Korean President Moon Jae-in, decided to postpone war drills between the U.S. and South Korea, which would have overlapped with the Olympics.

According to the group, delaying the war drills could pave the way to a deal in which the U.S. and South Korea would suspend military exercises in exchange for a ban on North Korean nuclear and missile testing.

Stack said it's time to recognize the harm caused to people all over the world by military forces.

"We need to recognize that such talk is imprudent," he said. "It's time for us to recognize that we should try to build a global community of humanity, to help those in need. Not waging war."

More News

Grid
List

Rain at the Missouri State Fair cancels car races
Rain at the Missouri State Fair cancels car races
SEDALIA- Two events were canceled on the last day of the Missouri State Fair due to rain. The ASCS... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 10:04:00 PM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

Brennan considers 'going to court' with Trump over revoked security clearance
Brennan considers 'going to court' with Trump over revoked security clearance
(CNN) -- Former CIA director John Brennan said Sunday that he was willing to pursue legal action against President Donald... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 9:23:19 PM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

NYT: Michael Cohen under investigation for more than $20M in bank fraud
NYT: Michael Cohen under investigation for more than $20M in bank fraud
(CNN) -- Federal investigators examining whether President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen committed bank and tax fraud are looking... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 8:01:59 PM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

Hundreds of students walk out of Andy Gross show at Purdue University
Hundreds of students walk out of Andy Gross show at Purdue University
Indiana ( WRTV ) -- Hundreds of students walked out of the Andy Gross show Saturday night at Purdue University... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 7:30:19 PM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

SEMO dorm to allow dogs
SEMO dorm to allow dogs
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Students in one Southeast Missouri State University dorm who don't want to leave their dogs or... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 3:09:00 PM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

Missouri school district embraces gender-neutral bathrooms
Missouri school district embraces gender-neutral bathrooms
NORTH KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City-area school district that garnered national attention when a transgender student was crowned... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 2:47:00 PM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

Kansas and Missouri hope to attract nearly 700 USDA jobs
Kansas and Missouri hope to attract nearly 700 USDA jobs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas and Missouri officials hope to attract the nearly 700 well-paying USDA jobs that are... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 12:17:10 PM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

Death penalty sought for man accused in 3 St. Louis killings
Death penalty sought for man accused in 3 St. Louis killings
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty for a St. Louis man charged with killing... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 11:50:00 AM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

Drought takes toll on Missouri farmers' crops, cattle
Drought takes toll on Missouri farmers' crops, cattle
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Parts of Missouri are so dry that corn crops are suffering and hay for cattle is... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 11:44:16 AM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

Construction worker injured at Sedalia worksite dies
Construction worker injured at Sedalia worksite dies
SEDALIA (AP) — Officials say a worker injured near Sedalia in west-central Missouri has died. The Sedalia Democrat reports... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, August 19 2018 Aug 19, 2018 Sunday, August 19, 2018 9:01:36 AM CDT August 19, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MUPD searching for suspect in sex offense case
UPDATE: MUPD searching for suspect in sex offense case
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department is investigating a sex offense report on Saturday. According to a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 11:00:00 PM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Miller County shooting suspect in custody
UPDATE: Miller County shooting suspect in custody
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's Office reported that suspected shooter Devin Mckie is in custody after being arrested... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 10:36:00 PM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

Bikers contribute to raise funds for art festival, riding in two wheels
Bikers contribute to raise funds for art festival, riding in two wheels
BOONVILLE – About 100 people rode their bikes early Saturday to help raise funds for the 43rd annual Missouri River... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 2:23:00 PM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

Missouri deputies seize nearly $1M worth of marijuana
Missouri deputies seize nearly $1M worth of marijuana
PLATTE CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies in northwestern Missouri's Platte County say they've seized more than 200 pounds of... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 1:48:56 PM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

Rescued bobcat on road to recovery at St. Louis-are facility
Rescued bobcat on road to recovery at St. Louis-are facility
BLACK JACK (AP) — A baby bobcat found in eastern Missouri and being nursed back to health might be mistaken... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 1:42:55 PM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

Missouri residents fear effect of funding cuts for disabled
Missouri residents fear effect of funding cuts for disabled
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Funding cuts to in-home care for the disabled could force some Missouri residents into nursing homes,... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 1:34:39 PM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

Diving dogs aim to impress at national qualifying event
Diving dogs aim to impress at national qualifying event
COLUMBIA - The North America Diving Dogs dock diving competition was in its second of three days Saturday at the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 1:01:00 PM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

Police investigate attempted sorority burglary at MU
Police investigate attempted sorority burglary at MU
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating an attempted burglary of an off-campus sorority house near MU. In... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 11:01:00 AM CDT August 18, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 71°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3am 73°
4am 72°
5am 72°
6am 71°