Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow

20 hours 31 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 12:55:00 PM CST December 13, 2019 in News
By: James Stanley, KOMU 8 Reporter and Alexis Clemons, KOMU 8 Weathercaster
loading

BOONVILLE - Shovels and salt will likely be in higher demand at local hardware stores after a forecasted weekend snow in mid-Missouri projected to start Sunday afternoon.

At least one inch of snow is expected to fall through Monday night, according to the KOMU 8 weather team.

"You definitely see people making preparations," Snapp's Hardware Manager Dylan Snapp said. "You see a lot of people coming in to buy salt and shovels the first few days before the storm."

KOMU 8's weather team says accumulations for Sunday and Monday are expected to be between 1-4 inches north of Highway 50 with ice accumulations of 0.15 inches possible around the I-44 corridor.

The system could shift to the north or south which means all of mid-Missouri should be prepared for slick roads.

1960 marked Columbia's snowiest winter when 49.4 inches of snow blanketed Boone County.

That year also marked the opening of Snapp's Hardware in Boonville.

Over the last 60 years the store has sold everything from paint to chainsaws while providing repairs for lawnmowers, snow blowers and other equipment.

At one point, the store even offered television repair services.

Anticipating more snow this season than last year, Snapp's hardware ordered extra shovels and salt to keep up with demand.  

"We wanted to be on top of it," Snapp said. "People have been saying it's going to be a rough winter and, like I said, we started pretty early with some rough weather in November."

Support from the Boonville community has been crucial to Snapp's Hardware success and the Snapp family is thankful.

"The Boonville community has been very supportive, always has been," Snapp said. "We try to keep everyone happy."

"In a small business you just try to provide a service," he continued. "You can't always compete on the prices with some of the big box stores, but you try to provide a service that keeps people coming back in the door."

The season's first snowfall in November covered mid-Missouri in 1-3 inches of snow and Boone County Public Works salt trucks used more than 350 tons of ice melt to combat icy roads.

In addition to a snowy start of the winter season, 2019 marked the second coldest start to a central Missouri winter in 129 years.

Last week KOMU's meteorology team predicted an average winter for Missouri this winter season.

More News

Grid
List

Jesse Hahn returns to Royals for $600,000, 1-year contract
Jesse Hahn returns to Royals for $600,000, 1-year contract
KANSAS CITY (AP)- Right-hander Jesse Hahn returned to the Kansas City Royals just 11 days after he was let go... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 8:29:52 PM CST December 13, 2019 in Sports

Nonprofits benefit from CoMoGives during holiday season
Nonprofits benefit from CoMoGives during holiday season
With the holiday season here, the Community Foundation of Central Missouri is spearheading a donation initiative through a website called... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 6:59:00 PM CST December 13, 2019 in Top Stories

Santa Claus sticks around mid-Missouri
Santa Claus sticks around mid-Missouri
HOLTS SUMMIT - Joe Baker has portrayed the role of Santa Claus in mid-Missouri for the last 30 years. ... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 6:46:00 PM CST December 13, 2019 in Top Stories

Boone County Sheriffs complete CIT training
Boone County Sheriffs complete CIT training
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department completed a week-long training program on Friday, cumulating with a role-playing exercise to... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 5:05:00 PM CST December 13, 2019 in News

Winter Storm expected Sunday and Monday
Winter Storm expected Sunday and Monday
MID-MISSOURI - A winter storm is expected to bring snow and ice accumulation to Missouri followed by frigid temperatures. This... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 4:22:00 PM CST December 13, 2019 in Weather

City of Columbia announces next fire chief
City of Columbia announces next fire chief
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department has a new chief. City Manager John Glascock says Andy Woody will be taking... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 3:50:00 PM CST December 13, 2019 in News

Barry Odom lands job with Mizzou rival Arkansas
Barry Odom lands job with Mizzou rival Arkansas
COLUMBIA - Former Missouri football coach Barry Odom is heading to Arkansas. New Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman confirmed... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 3:19:00 PM CST December 13, 2019 in News

Columbia psychologist faces sodomy charges
Columbia psychologist faces sodomy charges
COLUMBIA – Columbia psychologist, Kurt Bumby, 50, is charged with two counts of statutory sodomy in Boone County and two... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 3:18:00 PM CST December 13, 2019 in News

Legally blind tennis player finds success in Fulton Special Olympics program
Legally blind tennis player finds success in Fulton Special Olympics program
FULTON - Although legally blind, Fulton Special Olympics tennis player Jesse competes with enthusiasm in a high demanding sport for... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 2:21:00 PM CST December 13, 2019 in News

Community members divided over a plan to move a neighborhood park
Community members divided over a plan to move a neighborhood park
JEFFERSON CITY - A proposed plan to expand the Jefferson City National Cemetery across the street and move a park... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 2:15:00 PM CST December 13, 2019 in News

Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
BOONVILLE - Shovels and salt will likely be in higher demand at local hardware stores after a forecasted weekend snow... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 12:55:00 PM CST December 13, 2019 in News

General Motors to invest $1.5 billion in Missouri plant
General Motors to invest $1.5 billion in Missouri plant
WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) — General Motors plans to invest $1.5 billion in truck production at a suburban St. Louis plant.... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 12:24:00 PM CST December 13, 2019 in News

Lebanon woman dies in single-vehicle accident
Lebanon woman dies in single-vehicle accident
CAMDEN COUNTY- A 71-year-old woman was killed last night after her car struck a tree, according to the Missouri State... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 11:35:00 AM CST December 13, 2019 in News

Sonar boat used for missing Columbia woman water search
Sonar boat used for missing Columbia woman water search
COOPER COUNTY - A company from Illinois was brought in for the continued search for the body of Mengqi Ji... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 11:11:00 AM CST December 13, 2019 in Continuous News

Arrest made in relation to homicide at Welcome Inn
Arrest made in relation to homicide at Welcome Inn
COLUMBIA- Columbia police arrested one man Thursday in connection with the December 9 homicide at Welcome Inn. According to... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 9:51:00 AM CST December 13, 2019 in News

House gets 2 Trump impeachment charges after Judiciary vote
House gets 2 Trump impeachment charges after Judiciary vote
WASHINGTON, D.C.- The House Judiciary Committee has approved two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The charges now go... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 9:27:00 AM CST December 13, 2019 in Top Stories

'Magic Tree' to hold event for children with sensory needs
'Magic Tree' to hold event for children with sensory needs
COLUMBIA - The magic tree is a bit more magical on Friday. The Columbia tradition is being tailor-made for... More >>
1 day ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 3:50:00 AM CST December 13, 2019 in Top Stories

Graduation weekend to draw thousands to Columbia
Graduation weekend to draw thousands to Columbia
COLUMBIA - School and city officials predict upwards of 10,000 people will visit Columbia this weekend for graduation ceremonies at... More >>
1 day ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 Friday, December 13, 2019 3:27:00 AM CST December 13, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 31°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
10am 32°
11am 33°
12pm 34°
1pm 35°