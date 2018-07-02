Mid-Missouri Homeless Shelters Prepare for Weather Changes

FULTON - As the weather shifted from mild and humid to cold and breezy, many Missourians took the necessary precautions to prepare for the cold night ahead.

At the Wiley House, an overnight homeless shelter for men and women, residents were seeking lodging for the night as early as 5 p.m. because of the sudden and steep temperature drops around the mid-Missouri area.



At the adjacent Haven House, a temporary shelter for families and children, resident Sandra Coleman said she saw a lot of familiar faces outside the Wiley House as soon as the Fulton Library closed or people got off work. "I feel bad because we can't let them into the Haven House so I bring them blankets or let them sit in my car so they aren't pacing in the cold weather" said Coleman.

The Wiley House, which is the only homeless shelter in Fulton, was recently under the threat of being closed because of budgetary concerns. With the help of staff members and donations, the Wiley House is staying open and will be to able to cater to the needs of the Fulton area homeless as the winter months approach.

In Columbia, at the Salvation Army Harbor House, officials were also opening Thursday night to the homeless because of the cold temperatures.