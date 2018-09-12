Mid-Missouri Indepedence Day Events

COLUMBIA - As mid-Missouri gets ready to celebrate Independence Day, the dry weather and hot conditions have many worried about cancellations and postponed shows. Here's a list of the events that will be taking place today and throughout the rest of the week.

Columbia:

- "Fire in the Sky" features The Norm Ruebling Band from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. The Missouri Symphony will play from 9 p.m. through the choreographed fireworks display, which begins at 9:15 p.m.

- Patriot Hall Celebration at the VFW in Columbia will start at 11 a.m. Wednesday. A fried chicken dinner will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. Deep Water will provide music from 1 to 5 p.m.

Jefferson City:

- Salute to America is a two-day holiday celebration. Events will take place on Wednesday and over the weekend.

- 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday: Tours at the Historical Society

- 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday: Robinson Chainsaw Carving Exhibition Corner

- 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday: Missouri River Regional Library & Lewis & Clark Monument & Capitol Jefferson City Parks Department Heritage Village Civil Conversations and Historical Performances

- 2, 4, and 6 p.m. Wednesday: Small Motorcycle Stunt Show

-10-4 p.m. Wednesday: St. Mary's Kid's Zone 100 Madison Street

-Dusk Wednesday: Fireworks display on the State capitol lawn

- Street activities will take place from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

- "Stand for Something" parade will take place at 6 p.m. Friday and will begin at the corner of McCarty and Monroe streets.

- The "Little Mr. and Miss Independence" contest will begin at 7 p.m. Friday.

Fulton:

- First Annual Independence Day Parade on the Fourth of July. The parade will start at 11 a.m. and will travel west along Tenth Street to Memorial Park.

- Prayer for America Food and Fellowship at the Vision Church in Fulton. The event will begin at 10 a.m. on the fourth and will include a bake sale featuring scratch-baked goods and gooey butter cakes, open mike, and a cookout with homemade ice cream!

Arrow Rock:

- Impromptu Parade at 2 p.m. Saturday in front of the Old School House. A firework show will take place at 9 p.m. The fireworks will be at the end of Main Street in downtown Arrow Rock.

Ashland:

- Fourth of July parade at 10 a.m. Saturday at the corner of East Liberty Lane and South Henry Clay Boulevard.

Centralia:

- Fireworks display at dusk on Saturday at the City Recreation Park on East Head Street.

Fayette:

- The 2nd Annual Fayette's Fun and Fabulous 4th and Fireworks will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The event will feature food, live music, games, crafts, turtle and frog races, watermelon seed spitting contest, karaoke, free swimming, sand volleyball tournament and pony rides. Fireworks will begin at dusk.

Rocheport:

- Barbecue and firework display at the Les Bourgeois Vineyard. An outdoor wine garden will open at noon on Saturday. Live music starts at 4 p.m. and a firework display starts at 9 a.m.

Sturgeon:

- A parade and begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. A street fair will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This will be held near the Sturgeon Youth Center, 209 S. Turner St.

Hot temperatures have caused towns across Missouri to cancel or postpone their July 4th firework festivities. Hartsburg, Eldon, and Boonville have all postponed their firework shows with no date set for a makeup. Kingdom City Bolster Castle Festival, California, Holts Summit, St. Elizabeth, Freeburg Lions Club, and the Lost Valley Lake Resort have all cancelled their firework shows for July 4.