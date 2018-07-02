Mid-Missouri Komen Foundation Races To Cure

COLUMBIA - The Susan G. Komen Foundation of Mid-Missouri spent Friday preparing for its first Race For The Cure. 4,000 runners and walkers are expected to come out Sunday morning to support breast cancer awareness. Komen Mid-Missouri has been around since 2006, but this is the first year it has hosted a race.



The event hopes to raise 150,000 dollars. Race chair Johanna Cox-Littrell said the majority of the money raised will stay to help the local area. "75 percent of it stays within our 16 county affiliate service areas," said Cox-Littrell.



Online registration is closed, but people wanting to participate can register in person on Saturday at the Starting Block off Forum Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. People can also register before the race on Sunday beginning at 6 a.m.



The race begins at 8 a.m. at Mizzou Sports Park between the Hearnes Center and Faurot Field.

