COLUMBIA - A central Missouri lawmaker filed a bill that would establish the ability to recall school board members under state law.
State Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, said the bill isn't targeted at any particular school board, but he did say that the situation in Columbia is worse than many other districts.
"There's a lot of parents in Columbia, especially, that are very, very frustrated with the school board and the public school administration because they do not feel that they're being heard by those individuals," Basye said.
He said he's talked with representatives and parents from all over the state and has found the frustration of parents isn't unique to Columbia. The Lee Summit School District, Basye said, is facing similar issues.
"A couple weeks ago, we had a big parents meeting at a church over there in Lee Summit, and the complaints were almost identical to what's going on in Columbia," Basye said.
He admits that getting the bill passed will take a lot of work.
"It's a tall order to try and get it through both chambers," Basye said. "Especially something like this that more likely will be relatively controversial."
If the bill does get passed, it's still not going to be easy to recall someone.
"I'm not going to make this where it's easy to recall somebody," he said. "Just because somebody gets upset for a relatively minor reason, I don't think that's appropriate to use this just to get rid of somebody they don't like."
In order to recall a board member, the bill states that petitioners must gather signatures of registered voters that equals at least 25% of the number of votes cast in the most recent election within that particular district.
Basye said he's seen surveys of Columbia parents that show a heavy majority want their kids back in school. He's also attended school board meetings in the district and has found that parents express their concerns and talk about the surveys sent out but don't feel like they're being heard.
"When you look at all the surrounding districts in mid-Missouri, including the university, private schools, and all the other public school districts around Columbia, they're all back in-seat," Basye said. "They've had some issues, no doubt, but they manage that, take care of it, and get the kids back as quickly as possible. That's just not the situation in Columbia at all."
Basye said he doesn't recall any issues with the district being unresponsive prior to the pandemic.
"We're in a different set of circumstances now with the virus," he said. "There's so many kids that are struggling lately that normally would not be."
A grandparent himself, he's seen first-hand his grandkids in the CPS system struggle academically.
"I have grandkids that are usually pretty good kids academically, and they're struggling," he said. "As a matter of fact, they get way behind and they're failing some classes where they shouldn't be."
He said the parent's he's talked to have raised valid concerns about their kids, not only academically, but with mental health issues as well.
The Missouri School Boards Association is closed for the holidays, but KOMU 8 will follow up with the board next week for comment.