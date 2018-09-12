Mid-Missouri Man Picked up in Arkansas on Child Porn Charges

COLUMBIA - Boone County sheriff's deputies have arrested 35-year-old William Matthew Houston for statutory sodomy and promoting child pornography.

Deputies picked Houston up in Arkansas Tuesday. He was in the Boone County jail as of noon Wednesday. Missouri online court records list a Columbia address for Houston, but deputies said he also has a Moberly address listed.

Boone County Sgt. Mike Perkins told KOMU 8 News the charges stem from multiple incidents in 2008 in which they say Houston had intercourse with a female victim under the age of 12. Sgt. Perkins said Houston is also accused of showing the same victim pornographic videos.

Houston has been ordered to not have any contact with any child under the age of 17.

Houston was behind bars Wednesday pending a cash-only bond of $225,000.