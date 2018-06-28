Mid-Missouri "Mathletes" Go Head-to-Head

COLUMBIA - Some of the brightest middle school students in the area were put to the test Saturday afternoon in the 29th annual MathCounts Competition.

Ten middle schools sent a total of 95 "mathletes" to compete in a written test, team questions, and a final countdown between the top 10 students. The top 10 went head-to-head in front of a live audience.

The top students at the statewide competition on March 10 will represent Missouri at the nationwide MathCounts competition in Orlando, Fl.