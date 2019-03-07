Mid-Missouri middle school bans cell phone use during school hours

VERSAILLES - Morgan County R-II Middle School is taking a broader stand against cell phones in classrooms, expanding its policy to incude lunch and before school hours.

Principal Travis Troyer said the school implemented a no cell phone policy because students were continuously distracted in class and were not talking to one another.

"Many of the students were nervous and weren't being themselves," Troyer said. "They were concerned that they could be filmed at any given time and posted on social media in some way."

The ban prevents students from using their phones during school hours. They can, however, keep their phones in lockers, binders or backpacks as long as they are turned off.

"I think it was more of a matter that we weren't enforcing the policy we already had in place," Troyer said.

The school announced the new policy on Facebook last Friday. The post has received more than 300 shares and more than 90 comments.

Not all of them were positive. Some parents had concerns about how to get in touch with their children.

Troyer said some parents commented they should be able to reach their child any time of the day. Others have said the school does not pay the families' cell phone bills so the school should not say when parents contact their children.

Troyer said directed parents can call the office so staff can relay messages to students.