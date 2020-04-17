Mid-Missouri mom says she didn't get the stimulus check she was expecting

SWEET SPRINGS - Melody Raines is a single mother of four. She, like thousands of others across the U.S., received her stimulus check on Wednesday.

But what she got was not what she expected.

"Everything that can go wrong, has gone wrong for me – unemployment, food stamps and now this stimulus check issue," Raines said.

According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), “Eligible taxpayers who filed tax returns for either 2019 or 2018 will automatically receive an economic impact payment of up to $1,200 for individuals or $2,400 for married couples and up to $500 for each qualifying child.”

Raines’ youngest daughter is claimed by her father on the taxes, but she claims her other three children.

“I was credited for one adult and one child,” she said.

Raines said she is now $1,000 short and that she needs that money to keep a roof over their heads.

“The extra money is what keeps us at home,” she said.

Raines said she does not understand why she did not receive all $2,700.

“I have researched it to the high heaven,” she said. “There is absolutely no reason why I shouldn’t have received everything.”

In the meantime, Raines said she is still trying to find a job.

“I applied to Wal-Mart,” she said. “I applied to Lowe’s. I applied at the Amazon warehouse. I’ll just take anything right now.”

Raines said she is also reaching out to state congressman for help.

“I’m scared to death we’re just going to lose it all,” she said.