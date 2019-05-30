Mid-Missouri musicians volunteer for tornado relief concert

COLUMBIA - Musicians across mid-Missouri are donating their time and talents Thursday to help survivors of the tornado in Jefferson City.

The artists will be performing in a benefit concert at the Blue Note music venue.

The Blue Note announced the concert May 24, a day after a tornado ripped through mid-Missouri, destroying homes and businesses.

The line up for the event features 11 artists who have all volunteered to perform.

One of them, hip-hop artist Gage Ferguson, who goes by the stage name Dramatik, lives in Jefferson City. He said he was in the area when the storm came through.

Ferguson said he believes music is a special way to help the survivors.

"People write music about everything that happens in their own lives and we are all affected by this one thing," Ferguson said. "So I feel like if we can incorporate music, which is a universal way of doing that for the humanity of people...it's definitely going to impact the people."

The Blue Note said it will donate all profits from the show to The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services and United Way of Central Missouri Disaster Recovery Fund.

Many of the artists, including Dramatik, have also pledged to donate a portion or all proceeds of their merchandise sales from the evening to organizations helping the tornado survivors.

More than 200 people are expected to attend the concert, according to the event's Facebook page.

The Blue Note said the event is open to all ages. The concert will begin at 5:30 p.m.