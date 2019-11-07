Mid-Missouri NAIA soccer teams continue to stand on top

KANSAS CITY - The new Top 25 Men's Soccer Poll has been announced with the Central Methodist University Eagles and Columbia College Cougars ranking first and second.

Central Methodist places in first for another week after receiving 17 of the 18 first place votes.

Columbia College stands at second place as the team continues an undefeated season with a 17-0 record.

The Cougars continue to stand in first place nationally for shutouts per game and total shutouts.

Columbia College will take the turf at home for its conference quarterfinals on Saturday, Nov. 9th as they defend their winning streak against William Woods University at 2 P.M.

Central Methodist will also look to continue its first place stance as they head to Mount Mercy University for their conference quarterfinals tournament on Friday, Nov. 8 at 3 P.M.