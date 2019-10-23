Mid-Missouri nonprofits experiencing 'donor fatigue'

JEFFERSON CITY – Several mid-Missouri nonprofit organizations said they are experiencing “donor fatigue” after the destruction of the May tornado.

Hope for Christmas is a local nonprofit organization where individuals, businesses and offices, adopts families for those in need in Central Missouri.

Executive Director, Vicki Bullock, said usually they don’t start preparation until early October. This year it started early September.

“Looking back at donations at this time, we are probably a good $5,000 behind,” she said. “We are about 50 families behind as far as getting adopted.”

Bullock said the tornado was something you can’t plan for, so her organization was asking for money during the year, which they normally don’t do.

Volunteer Patty Miller said she tries to donate everywhere, but said it can start to take a toll on her own life.

“It’s awfully hard to turn people down, number one, but then you go broke giving it to them,” Miller said.

The Salvation Army is another organization that's struggling. Director Brian Vogeler said, its 31-shelter facility is already at capacity. He said this is worrisome for the organization since they open their doors to the whole community during the winter.

He said they are already asking for extra blankets and pillows in preparation for the cold weather.

“With more people requires more donations, so we have seen a shortage in some of our materials,” Vogeler said. “We haven’t really seen any break in our need for shelter.”

Both Hope for Christmas and the Salvation Army are making plans for the possible lack of donations this holiday season.