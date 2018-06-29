Mid-Missouri Not at Risk for Levee Breaches

BOONVILLE- An official from the Missouri levy district said Wednesday despite the anticipated unusually high level in the Missouri river, the mid-Missouri area should be below flood stage by Thursday.

Despite the positive news, areas near the lower end of the Mississippi River like St. Louis face levee breaches.

Waters said there is always a risk with nature so if they get more rain than expected it could cause more flooding. He said if there is a levee breach, it will take some time to get it fixed.