Mid-Missouri Parents Rev Up Driving Programs

Jennifer Briggs and Michael Karlin just met for the first time, but they have something heartbreaking in common. Both had a teenager who died in a car crash.

After her stepdaughter, Whitney, died in a crash earlier this year, Briggs started the mid-Missouri chapter of Attentive Driving Always Matters (ADAM).

"She had her seatbelt on. She wasn't on her phone. She wasn't drinking. She never had a traffic violation. She's gone," Briggs said.

ADAM's first meeting will feature Karlin as the keynote speaker. He began the foundation, Breaks for Brett, and has traveled across the U.S. ever since his son died in a crash almost 18 months ago.

"We decided we wanted to do something positive and not let his death be in vain," Karlin said.

According to Chronic, a report on the state of teen driving, 5,000 teenagers die in car crashes each year. The reports also shows most teen crashes occur during nighttime driving, driving to and from school, when other teens are in the car, and while speeding, as well as because of other basic driving errors.

ADAM meets from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday in Columbia's Holiday Inn Select.