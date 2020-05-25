Mid-Missouri Police and Fire Departments Respond to Fireworks

COLUMBIA - The Columbia and Jefferson City police departments said Thursday they received more than 250 combined fireworks-related complaints Wednesday. The Columbia Police Department said it received 145 total complaints on the Fourth of July while the Jefferson City Police Department received 107 complaints from just after midnight on Tuesday to around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The fire departments for both cities were also busy on the fourth. The Jefferson City Fire Department did respond to seven natural brush fires on the fourth, and Division Chief Jason Turner said he believes fireworks were responsible.

The Columbia Fire Department also responded to several grass fires but could not conclusively determine that fireworks were to blame.

Shooting off fireworks in both cities is illegal and police can issue a citation for possessing or discharging fireworks within city limits. But the ban did not prevent some people from shooting fireworks into the sky.

Police raised extra concerns this year due to the extreme heat and dry conditions.

At this time Columbia Police are waiting on updates in their system regarding citations issued on the fourth, but will have more information available in the next 24 hours, according to Officer Latisha Stroer.

The Columbia Police Department also received 90 fireworks-related calls from June 24th through Monday.