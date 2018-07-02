Mid-Missouri Poverty Up

The Central Missouri Food Bank feeds 20,000 more people now than it did two years ago. Central Missouri Community Action, which helps pay peoples' utility bills, has one-third more clients than it did in 2001.

"These are just our files for the Boone County office right now," explained CMCA's David Rosman . And again, we have eight offices in eight counties. So, again, if you take this number and multiply it, you can tell about how much we're doing in the central Missouri area."

One client, Remonica Shantay Avery, needed help after she lost her job because of salmonella poisoning.

"It don't help now knowing that there's so much I want to do and not knowing which way to go," she said. "I'm not really surprised. It's like nobody really cares. It's not happening to them, so they don't really care."

However, Avery also said agencies such as CMCA do care. She's job hunting because she wants to provide the best home she can for her two sons and daughter.