Mid-Missouri Prepares for Memorial Day Festivities

COLUMBIA - The 26th annual Salute to Veterans Parade will kick off in downtown Columbia Monday morning. The parade will start just before 10 a.m.

Police have put notices on parking meters on parts of Broadway and Walnut to warn drivers to stay out of the area starting at 7 a.m. Monday.

If your car is parked in an area with a sheet of paper that says "no parking," police say your car could be ticketed or even towed. Parking restrictions last until 1 p.m.

Parachuters from the Golden Knights will parachute their way onto Broadway during the parade Monday. It will end at the Boone County Courthouse with a military ceremony.

Other Mid-Missouri towns will hold also hold celebrations and commemorations Monday. The Missouri Veterans Commission will host events at its five cemeteries in the state. They will take place in Bloomfield, Higginsville, Fort Leonard Wood, Springfield and Jacksonville. The public is welcome to attend.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars said it will hold Memorial Day services at the Centralia City Cemetery Monday.

In addition to those ceremonies, city offices in several local towns will be closed Monday. Columbia said garbage will not be collected Monday and will be delayed one day for the rest of the week. Parking at city meters will be free for the holiday.

Offices will also be closed in other local cities like Jefferson City and Sedalia.