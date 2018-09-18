Mid Missouri Pride Fest to include celebrity appearance

COLUMBIA -- The Mid Missouri Pride Fest will host its thirteenth annual event at the Rose Music Hall this afternoon.

The event, being hosted at the Rose for the third straight year, will begin at 1:00 p.m. with a lineup of seven live acts performed by Columbia locals and professionals alike.

The big headlining act is the drag-show which will begin at 7:00 p.m. The show will also include local entertainers, but television celebrity Roxxxy Andrews, known for her running in the VH1 hit show RuPaul's Drag Race, will join the ensemble as a special guest. Also attending will be last years' Pride Fest Drag King, Arkham Skye, and Queen, D-Manda Respect.

Wayne Boykin-Rudolph, Vice-President of Mid Missouri Pride Fest, said he is excited to have Andrews attend the event.

"She seems like a wonderful, very nice person, which, [as] we see in the show, sometimes she's not that way, so I'm really excited to see how she is in a person-to-person matter," Boykin-Rudolph said.

Celebrities aside, the event holds a special place in Boykin-Rudolph's heart. He said it's a day where one can be themselves, while at the same time having fun with like-minded people.

"For me, it means the world. I have been going to pride since I was sixteen or seventeen years old," Boykin-Rudolph said.

Boykin-Rudolph also said he hopes the event can help provide overall awareness for the LGBTQ community.

"Just because we're different doesn't mean that we can't be your neighbors and your teachers, your doctors, your lawyers," Boykin-Rudolph said. "We're everywhere... and we should all stand for each other."

In addition to live shows, Boykin-Rudolph said there would be other events specifically suited for kids and family which attendees can enjoy at any time throughout the day. He said this event is open to anyone and everyone in the Columbia community who support LGBTQ pride.