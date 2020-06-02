Mid-Missouri protests continue in Columbia and Boonville

COLUMBIA - Protesters in mid-Missouri gathered in Columbia and Boonville Sunday to protest police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

They held signs, chanted, and even blocked traffic on College Avenue in Columbia. The protests remained peaceful.

“Our voices need to be heard,” said protester Cheyanne Wright. She attended the Boonville protest.

“Things need to be done,” she said. “Something needs to change.”

Wright was accompanied by her young nephew during the protest.

“I don’t want his name to be a hashtag.” Wright said “I don’t want my name to be a hashtag either.”

In Columbia, protesters began on MU’s campus before walking through the streets and sidewalks of downtown.

The students protesting were not affiliated with any specific student group at MU.

During a speech prior to the protest, organizer and Mizzou student Kaija Caldwell said the university could take action by removing Thomas Jefferson’s statue on campus arguing Jefferson was a slave owner.

“He owned people who looked like my friends,” said Caldwell. “That is not okay.”

Many protesters wore masks.

Protests in mid-Missouri are expected to continue Monday. In Jefferson City, a protest on the capitol building steps is scheduled to start at exactly one week since the death of George Floyd.

“This is supposed to be my community,” said Wright. “If I have to fear for my life by the people who serve my community, then it’s not my community.”