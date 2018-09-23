Mid-Missouri Red Cross Requesting Cash and Blood Donations

COLUMBIA - The American Red Cross of mid-Missouri needs two things: money and blood donations. The organization is no longer accepting food, clothing, or other basic supplies. Mid-Missouri residents wanting to donate such items are still able to do so.

Those looking to donate clothing should take all materials to the Salvation Army in Columbia. A re-distribution system is in the works to transfer donations to Joplin.

Goodwill in Columbia and Jefferson City are also accepting donations. The donations will not directly go to Joplin, however, Joplin stores and residents in need are able to call Mid-Missouri stores if necessary. Goodwill gave vouchers to Joplin residents to get supplies from the two closest stores in Springfield and Ozark.

The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri has a 65-thousand square foot warehouse prepared to store food for Joplin. The organization plans on taking a truck load of food down to Joplin once approved by SEMA.

Those wanting to volunteer, including those with medical training, are asked to call the United Way 211 at 1-800-427-4626.