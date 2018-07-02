Mid-Missouri Red Cross Welcomes New Director

JEFFERSON CITY - The American Red Cross Capital Area Chapter welcomed Dave Griffith as executive director Wednesday. Griffith will oversee 21 counties in the mid-Missouri region.

Griffith said it's an "auspicious job" that he is taking on but is looking forward to the challenges.

"In getting to know the staff and understand exactly what they are doing is just one of the things I am excited about with this new position," he said.

Griffith said his military experience will help him in his new position as executive director. Griffith is airborne qualified, a radio operator, and language specialist.

His position as executive director takes effect January 17.